XRP Lawsuit: Ripple and SEC May Dismiss Appeals Before August 15, Says Lawyer

# XRP Lawsuit Update: Ripple and SEC Expected to End Appeals by August 15, According to Lawyer

## Introduction

With the upcoming August 15 deadline for the XRP lawsuit status report, former SEC lawyer Marc Fagel expresses hope for a favorable turn of events. Speculation is rife within the XRP community as Fagel suggests that both Ripple and the SEC are likely to withdraw their appeals before the impending deadline.

## XRP Lawsuit: A Glimmer of Hope Before August 15

## Awaiting a Positive Outcome

Despite the legal disputes surrounding XRP, there is a sense of anticipation within the XRP community regarding the possibility of Ripple and the SEC resolving their differences before the August 15 deadline. The speculation has sparked discussions and heightened interest among those closely monitoring the lawsuit proceedings.

## Conclusion

