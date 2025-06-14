XRP Lawsuit: Ripple Lawyer Sees 70% Chance Judge Grants Requested Relief

### XRP Lawsuit Update: Ripple Lawyer Optimistic About Outcome

The XRP lawsuit has entered a pivotal phase as Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have collaborated on a joint motion to potentially bring an end to the protracted legal battle. Attorney John E. Deaton, a prominent figure in the XRP case, has expressed optimism, suggesting a favorable 70% likelihood that Judge Analisa Torres will grant the relief requested.

#### Joint Motion to Resolve XRP Lawsuit

Ripple and the SEC recently filed a joint motion aimed at resolving the extensive legal dispute surrounding XRP. This collaborative effort signifies a significant step towards potential resolution and closure for both parties involved.

#### Insights from Attorney John E. Deaton

Known for his staunch advocacy in the XRP lawsuit, Attorney John E. Deaton has shed light on the current situation, emphasizing a positive outlook regarding the potential decision by Judge Analisa Torres. With a 70% chance of the requested relief being granted, Deaton’s insights offer hope for a favorable resolution for Ripple amidst the ongoing legal challenges.

### Conclusion

The latest developments in the XRP lawsuit underscore the potential for a favorable outcome as Ripple and the SEC work towards a mutually agreeable resolution. With Attorney John E. Deaton expressing optimism about the likelihood of the requested relief being granted, the future appears promising for Ripple in navigating through the complexities of the legal landscape surrounding XRP. Stay tuned for further updates on this evolving legal saga.