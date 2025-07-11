XRP Lawsuit to End in Two Months, Predicts Lawyer

# XRP Lawsuit Forecasted to Conclude in Eight Weeks, Says Legal Expert

## Introduction

The Ripple lawsuit is approaching its anticipated resolution, drawing attention to the possibility of the SEC dismissing their appeal. Marc Fagel, an experienced securities attorney, has provided his perspective on the situation, shedding light on the anticipated timeline for the SEC’s withdrawal of the appeal. Will the XRP lawsuit reach a settlement soon?

### Lawyer’s Insights on Ripple Lawsuit Timeline

As the legal battle between Ripple and the SEC continues to unfold, many in the cryptocurrency community are eagerly awaiting the outcome. Speculation is rife regarding the future of XRP and whether a settlement is on the horizon. Marc Fagel, a prominent securities lawyer, has shared his prediction that the lawsuit will likely be resolved within the next two months.

Fagel’s assessment is based on his understanding of the legal complexities involved in the case and the recent developments in the proceedings. He believes that the SEC may decide to withdraw its appeal in the near future, paving the way for a potential settlement between Ripple and the regulatory body.

### Ripple Community Anticipation

The XRP community has been closely following the developments in the lawsuit, hoping for a favorable resolution that would bring certainty to the future of the digital asset. The prospect of the lawsuit ending within the next two months has generated optimism among XRP holders and enthusiasts.

With the potential for a settlement looming on the horizon, the cryptocurrency market could see significant movement in response to the conclusion of the legal dispute. Traders and investors are keeping a close watch on the proceedings, anticipating the implications for XRP’s value and market performance.

## Conclusion

The forecast by legal expert Marc Fagel that the XRP lawsuit could end within the next two months has injected a sense of anticipation and optimism into the cryptocurrency community. As stakeholders await further developments in the case, the potential for a resolution in the near future offers hope for a positive outcome for Ripple and XRP. Stay tuned for updates on this evolving legal saga.

This post was originally published on [CoinGape](www.coingape.com) and has been curated for the latest information on the XRP lawsuit.