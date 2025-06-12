XRP Lawsuit Update: Is Another 60-Day Extension Coming?

## Introduction

In the realm of cryptocurrency, the XRP lawsuit between Ripple and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been a hot topic of discussion. As the legal battle nears a conclusion, investors are eagerly anticipating any updates that could impact the future of XRP. One crucial deadline on June 16 looms, where the SEC is required to submit its official status report to the 2nd Circuit Court. Will there be another extension, or are we on the brink of a resolution?

### XRP Lawsuit Update

The XRP lawsuit has been a focal point of scrutiny within the cryptocurrency community. Ripple and the SEC are bracing themselves for a court showdown as they approach a pivotal juncture in the legal proceedings.

#### Ripple vs SEC: The Key Deadline Approaches

As the deadline of June 16 approaches, all eyes are on the SEC’s upcoming submission of the official status report regarding the ongoing Ripple vs SEC lawsuit to the 2nd Circuit Court. This report will shed light on the current state of affairs and potentially hint at the direction the case is heading.

### Is Another 60-Day Extension Coming?

Speculation is rife about the possibility of another 60-day extension being granted in light of the impending deadline. Investors are eagerly waiting to see if this extension will materialize and what implications it could have on the case’s outcome.

## Conclusion

The XRP lawsuit saga continues to captivate the cryptocurrency world as Ripple and the SEC gear up for a critical phase in their legal battle. With the June 16 deadline fast approaching, the anticipation surrounding the official status report submission is palpable. Stay tuned for further developments as the fate of XRP hangs in the balance.

*This post was originally published on CoinGape and provides insights into the latest updates surrounding the XRP lawsuit.*