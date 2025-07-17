# XRP Lawsuit Update: Ripple Paid $125M in Cash, Settlement Status Pending Appeal

## Introduction

The ongoing XRP lawsuit has reached a crucial stage, highlighting Ripple’s payment of a $125 million penalty. Despite speculations surrounding the mode of payment, former SEC lawyer Marc Fagel has clarified that Ripple settled the fine in cash. As the legal battle continues, the resolution of the Ripple vs XRP case remains uncertain.

### Ripple’s $125 Million Penalty Payment

Former SEC lawyer Marc Fagel has confirmed that the $125 million penalty imposed on Ripple has been paid in cash. This revelation contradicts speculations suggesting that the payment would be made in XRP, raising questions about the settlement terms.

### Uncertainty Surrounding the Settlement

With the payment of the penalty in cash, the XRP lawsuit’s outcome now hinges on the pending appeal. The unresolved nature of the Ripple vs XRP case leaves the cryptocurrency community eagerly awaiting further developments in the legal proceedings.

## Conclusion

As Ripple’s $125 million payment in cash marks a significant milestone in the XRP lawsuit, the settlement status continues to remain uncertain. The appeal process will play a crucial role in determining the final resolution of the legal dispute, highlighting the complexities involved in the ongoing Ripple vs XRP case. Stay tuned for more updates on this evolving story.

**The post XRP Lawsuit Update: Ripple Paid $125M in Cash, Settlement Hinges on Appeal appeared first on CoinGape.**