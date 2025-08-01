XRP Lawsuit Update: Ripple’s $125M Penalty Still In Escrow, Not Paid to Treasury Yet

# XRP Lawsuit Update: Ripple’s $125M Penalty Status

## Introduction

In the ongoing XRP lawsuit case involving Ripple, there have been recent developments regarding the payment of Ripple’s $125 million penalty. Former SEC lawyer, Marc Fagel, has provided clarification on the current status of the penalty amount, debunking claims that it has already been transferred to the U.S. Treasury. This update sheds light on the situation concerning Ripple’s financial obligation in the legal dispute.

## Former SEC Lawyer Affirms Penalty in Escrow

Former SEC lawyer, Marc Fagel, has affirmed that Ripple’s $125 million penalty remains held in escrow, contrary to speculations suggesting its payment to the U.S. Treasury. Despite claims indicating that the payment had been processed, Fagel’s statement clarifies that the funds are still in a state of suspension, awaiting further directives in the XRP lawsuit.

## Ripple Awaits Resolution in Legal Battle

The clarification by Marc Fagel underscores the ongoing complexity of the legal battle between Ripple and the SEC. As the $125 million penalty lingers in escrow, Ripple anticipates a resolution to the case that will determine the ultimate destination of the funds. The uncertainty surrounding the payment highlights the intricacies of regulatory compliance and financial accountability in the cryptocurrency industry.

## Conclusion

The latest update on Ripple’s $125 million penalty in the XRP lawsuit case reveals that the payment remains in escrow, dispelling misconceptions about its transfer to the U.S. Treasury. With the clarification provided by former SEC lawyer Marc Fagel, the legal proceedings involving Ripple continue to unfold, reflecting the nuances and challenges within the realm of cryptocurrency regulations. As Ripple awaits a conclusive resolution in the ongoing legal battle, the fate of the penalty amount remains subject to further developments and regulatory decisions.