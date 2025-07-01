XRP Lawsuit Update: SEC Appeal Dismissal Could Take Weeks or More, Says Lawyer

# XRP Lawsuit: Updates on SEC Appeal Dismissal

The XRP community is in anticipation of a resolution to the Ripple lawsuit, but the SEC’s appeal dismissal is still undecided. Providing insight into the current state of affairs, former SEC attorney Marc Fagel suggests that the timeline for resolving the appeal remains uncertain, potentially extending for several weeks.

## Uncertainty Looms Over the XRP Lawsuit Appeal

Amid the ongoing legal battle between Ripple and the SEC, the dismissal of the SEC’s appeal is a critical point of contention. The community is eagerly watching for any updates regarding the progress of this process. As we navigate through this period of uncertainty, it is essential to stay informed about the latest developments.

## Potential Delays in the Appeal Dismissal Process

According to legal expert Marc Fagel, the appeal dismissal could face delays that might prolong the overall timeline of the lawsuit resolution. This uncertainty underscores the importance of patience and vigilance as stakeholders await a definitive outcome.

## Stay Informed with CoinGape for Updates

To stay informed on the latest news and developments regarding the XRP lawsuit and the SEC’s appeal dismissal process, continue following CoinGape for timely updates and insights.

In conclusion, while the XRP community eagerly awaits closure on the Ripple lawsuit, the timing of the SEC appeal dismissal remains uncertain. Keeping a watchful eye on these developments is crucial for all involved parties as the legal proceedings unfold.