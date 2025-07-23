XRP Lawyer Condemns ABA Move to Block Ripple And Circle Bank Licenses

# XRP Lawyer Criticizes ABA’s Attempt to Block Ripple and Circle Bank Licenses

## Introduction

John Deaton, an advocate for XRP, has strongly criticized the American Bankers Association (ABA) for its efforts to prevent Ripple and Circle from obtaining federal trust charters. This move has sparked controversy within the cryptocurrency community.

## Ripple and Circle Encounter Banking Lobby Opposition

In a bold response to the recent plea made by the ABA to the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), John Deaton has expressed his disapproval of the ABA’s actions. The ABA’s request to halt the issuance of federal trust charters to cryptocurrency firms like Ripple and Circle has raised concerns among supporters of digital assets.

## The Standoff Continues

Deaton’s stance highlights the growing tension between traditional banking institutions and the emerging crypto sector. The resistance faced by Ripple and Circle from the banking lobby underscores the challenges that innovative financial technologies encounter in the mainstream financial landscape.

## Conclusion

The clash between the ABA and advocates for digital assets like Ripple and Circle underscores the ongoing debate surrounding the integration of cryptocurrencies into the traditional financial system. John Deaton’s vocal opposition to the ABA’s move reflects the broader discussion about the regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies and their potential impact on the banking industry. As the debate continues, it remains to be seen how the relationship between traditional banks and crypto firms will evolve in the future.