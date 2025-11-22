XRP Lawyer John Deaton Says Bitcoin Could Still Rally To $110K Before Year End

## Introduction

In the world of cryptocurrency, the discussion around the future of Bitcoin continues to evolve. Recently, XRP lawyer John Deaton shared his insights on the potential rally of Bitcoin to $110,000 before the end of the year. This discussion sheds light on the current sentiment prevailing in the market amidst fears and uncertainties.

### XRP Lawyer John Deaton’s Perspective on Bitcoin Rally

Bitcoin sentiment has recently hit historic lows, triggering concerns and uncertainties among investors. Amidst this market turmoil, John Deaton, a prominent XRP lawyer, engaged in a conversation with Anthony Pompliano to discuss the potential trajectory of Bitcoin.

#### Predictions by John Deaton

Deaton expressed his belief that Bitcoin could still rally to reach $110,000 before the conclusion of the year 2025. Despite acknowledging the current challenges and the possibility of a temporary dip below $75,000, Deaton remains optimistic about Bitcoin’s long-term potential.

#### Emphasizing Recovery

Highlighting the resilience of Bitcoin, Deaton emphasized the potential for the cryptocurrency to bounce back from any short-term setbacks. His positive outlook underscores the inherent strength of Bitcoin as a valuable asset in the digital landscape.

## Conclusion

John Deaton’s analysis offers valuable insights into the future of Bitcoin, presenting a compelling perspective on the potential rally to $110,000 before the year ends. As the market dynamics continue to evolve, Deaton’s optimism serves as a beacon of hope for investors navigating through turbulent times. In the realm of cryptocurrency, the journey of Bitcoin towards new heights remains an intriguing narrative to watch unfold.