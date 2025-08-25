XRP Lawyer Predicts When MSTR Stock Will Rally to $500 and Beyond

# XRP Lawyer’s Prediction for MSTR Stock Rally: A Bullish Outlook

## Introduction

XRP lawyer John Deaton predicts a positive future for Michael Saylor’s Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) despite recent selling pressure. Deaton foresees a potential rally for MSTR stock to reach $500 and beyond. Let’s delve into the details of this optimistic projection and what it means for investors.

## The Bullish Scenario for MSTR Stock

Despite facing significant selling pressure in the past week, Michael Saylor’s Strategy (MSTR) has garnered attention due to XRP lawyer John Deaton’s bullish outlook. Investors have been closely monitoring the situation as Deaton envisions a target price of $500 and beyond for the stock.

## Factors Influencing the Prediction

The selling pressure on MSTR intensified after Saylor’s decision to reverse his stance on equity dilution, even below 2.5 mNAV. This sudden turn of events caused fluctuations in the market, leading to uncertainties among investors. However, Deaton’s prediction offers a glimmer of hope amid the ongoing challenges.

## Implications for Investors

Deaton’s optimistic forecast for MSTR stock signals potential opportunities for investors looking to capitalize on the anticipated rally. It emphasizes the importance of staying informed and adaptable in navigating the dynamic landscape of the stock market.

## Conclusion

In conclusion, XRP lawyer John Deaton’s prediction of MSTR stock rallying to $500 and beyond sheds light on the resilience and potential growth opportunities within the market. As investors continue to monitor these developments, maintaining a strategic approach and leveraging insights from experts like Deaton can aid in making informed investment decisions.

*This article was originally published on CoinGape.*