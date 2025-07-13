XRP Lawyer Says Ripple CEO Is The ‘Steve Jobs’ Of Crypto

## Heading: XRP Lawyer Compares Ripple CEO to ‘Steve Jobs’ in Crypto Industry

### Introduction:

XRP lawyer, John Deaton, has once again commended Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse for his exceptional leadership qualities. In a recent statement, Deaton suggested that Garlinghouse could be likened to the iconic figure, Steve Jobs, in the world of cryptocurrency.

### XRP Lawyer John Deaton’s Nomination:

#### Deaton’s Perspective on Garlinghouse’s Leadership

In a thoughtful post, Deaton expressed his admiration for Garlinghouse’s innovative approach to steering Ripple amidst the challenges in the crypto landscape. Drawing parallels to the late Steve Jobs, Deaton highlighted Garlinghouse’s visionary leadership as a driving force behind Ripple’s success.

#### Garlinghouse’s Impact on the Crypto Industry

Deaton’s comparison of Garlinghouse to Steve Jobs underscores the significant influence that the Ripple CEO has had on shaping the crypto industry. With a reputation for bold decision-making and strategic vision, Garlinghouse has positioned Ripple as a key player in the digital asset space.

### Conclusion:

In the eyes of XRP lawyer John Deaton, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse embodies the spirit of a visionary leader akin to Steve Jobs in the realm of cryptocurrency. Deaton’s nomination of Garlinghouse as the ‘Steve Jobs’ of the crypto industry highlights the profound impact of innovative leadership in shaping the future of digital currencies.

**The article can be found on CoinGape.**