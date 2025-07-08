XRP Ledger (XRPL) EVM Sidechain Sees 1,400 Smart Contracts Deployed in First Week Of Launch

# XRP Ledger (XRPL) EVM Sidechain Milestone Reached

## Introduction:

The XRP Ledger (XRPL) has achieved a significant feat by launching its much-anticipated EVM-compatible sidechain on June 30. Within the initial week of its launch, a remarkable 1,400 smart contracts were successfully deployed, marking a pivotal moment for the platform.

## XRP Ledger’s EVM Sidechain Success:

The official debut of the XRP Ledger’s EVM-compatible sidechain has garnered attention in the crypto space. The rapid adoption of this new feature is evident as smart contract deployment soared to 1,400 within the first week post-launch.

### New EVM Sidechain Records:

Paul Barron’s recent X post highlighted the noteworthy milestone achieved by the XRP Ledger’s EVM sidechain. The success of deploying 1,400 smart contracts in just the inaugural week showcases the platform’s potential and user interest in leveraging its capabilities.

## Conclusion:

The XRP Ledger’s foray into the EVM-compatible sidechain realm has proven to be a success, with a substantial number of smart contracts deployed within a short timeframe. This milestone not only demonstrates the platform’s evolution but also signifies a growing interest and utilization of its enhanced features.