# XRP News: Hex Trust and LayerZero Launch Wrapped XRP (wXRP) on Solana

## Introduction

In a significant development within the XRP community, Hex Trust and LayerZero have collaborated to introduce Wrapped XRP (wXRP) on the Solana blockchain. This move aims to enhance the utility of XRP in decentralized finance (DeFi) and facilitate its integration into cross-chain applications.

## XRP on Solana for Enhanced DeFi Capabilities

Hex Trust, a prominent digital asset platform and custodian, has joined forces with LayerZero to introduce the Wrapped XRP (wXRP) token. This initiative signifies a pivotal step in expanding the reach and functionality of XRP in various decentralized finance applications. The launch of wXRP on the Solana blockchain serves as the first phase in a series of deployments planned for different blockchain networks.

## Enhancing Cross-Chain Applications

By offering Wrapped XRP on Solana, Hex Trust and LayerZero aim to boost the interoperability of XRP across multiple blockchain ecosystems. This strategic move is expected to broaden the usage and accessibility of XRP, enabling its seamless integration into various cross-chain applications and decentralized platforms.

## Conclusion

The introduction of Wrapped XRP (wXRP) on the Solana blockchain by Hex Trust and LayerZero marks a significant milestone in expanding the utility and integration of XRP within the DeFi landscape. This collaborative effort reflects a proactive approach towards enhancing cross-chain interoperability and unlocking new opportunities for XRP in the evolving blockchain ecosystem.