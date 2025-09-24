XRP News: Ripple’s XRPL Boosts Programmability amid BlackRock’s BUIDL Swap Buzz

# XRP News: Enhancements in XRPL for Programmability

## Introduction

In a significant piece of XRP news today, Ripple’s XRP Ledger (XRPL) is witnessing significant advancements aimed at enhancing programmability within the blockchain. This development comes on the heels of a successful update to the Smart Escrow Devnet, coinciding with the excitement surrounding the introduction of a new smart contract catering to BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBill swaps to RLUSD.

## XRP News: XRPL Developer Unveils Smart Escrow Devnet Update

## Conclusion

As Ripple’s XRPL continues to innovate and enhance its capabilities, the recent developments in boosting programmability underscore the platform’s commitment to driving blockchain technology forward. With the successful update of the Smart Escrow Devnet and the upcoming smart contract launch for BlackRock and VanEck, XRPL is poised to remain a key player in the evolving landscape of digital asset management and exchange. Stay tuned for more updates on Ripple’s XRPL advancements.

