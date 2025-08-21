## XRP News: Tidal Trust II Files Leveraged Long XRP ETF With SEC

### Introduction

The latest development in XRP News involves Tidal Trust II’s recent submission of a filing to the SEC for a leveraged long XRP ETF. This initiative coincides with a period where regulatory frameworks regarding cryptocurrencies in the United States seem to be easing.

### Tidal Trust Pushes Forward With XRP ETF Filing

Tidal Trust II has taken a significant step by submitting a Form N-1A Post-Effective Amendment to the Securities and Exchange Commission for the establishment of a leveraged long XRP Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF). This move signifies the continued evolution and potential growth of XRP within the investment landscape.

### Conclusion

The submission of a filing for a leveraged long XRP ETF by Tidal Trust II to the SEC highlights the growing interest and opportunities within the XRP ecosystem. As regulatory conditions evolve in the cryptocurrency space, developments like these demonstrate the ongoing innovation and integration of digital assets into traditional investment vehicles. Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting development within the XRP community.