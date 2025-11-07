XRP News Today: Evernorth Holdings Just Moves Massive $280 Million in XRP

## XRP News: Evernorth Holdings’ $280 Million XRP Transfer

In a significant development within the XRP community, the XRP treasury of Evernorth Holdings, backed by Ripple, has recently executed a substantial transfer involving over $280 million worth of XRP tokens. This move has garnered attention and sparked discussions across the crypto space, especially with XRP’s price trend hovering near the $2.20 support level.

### Evernorth Holdings’ Transfer Details

According to Whale Alert, a leading blockchain monitoring service, Evernorth Holdings orchestrated the movement of 126,791,448 XRP tokens, equivalent to a staggering $280,200,797, from one wallet to another. This notable transfer signifies a strategic decision by Evernorth Holdings in managing its XRP holdings.

### Market Speculations and Impact on XRP’s Price

The transfer of such a substantial amount of XRP has fueled speculations and analysis within the cryptocurrency community. As XRP continues to face downward pressure, with its price approaching the critical $2.20 support level, market observers are closely monitoring the implications of Evernorth Holdings’ strategic maneuver on the broader XRP market.

### Conclusion

The recent $280 million XRP transfer by Evernorth Holdings has made waves in the XRP ecosystem, underscoring the strategic movements and decisions being made within Ripple’s associated entities. This development serves as a reminder of the dynamic nature of the cryptocurrency market and the various factors that can influence asset prices and market sentiment. Stay tuned for further updates on the evolving landscape of XRP and its related developments.

*This post was originally published on CoinGape and has been adapted for WordPress.*