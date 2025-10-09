XRP News: Why Whales Sold 440M Coins in a Month Despite ETF Launch Buzz

# XRP Update: Whales’ Sell-Off Amid ETF Speculation

## Introduction

The world of XRP is abuzz with news of significant whale activity as anticipation surrounding the XRP ETF launch grows. Despite this optimism, recent data reveals that whales have been steadily offloading their holdings, leading to a massive sell-off of 440 million XRP coins in the past month. This sudden surge in selling pressure has caused the price to dip below $2.85 once again, sparking concerns within the XRP community.

## Understanding the Whales’ Strategy

Whales, which are large holders of XRP, are taking a bearish stance amidst the hype surrounding the upcoming XRP ETF launch. By divesting their holdings, these whales are signaling their lack of confidence in the short-term price movement of XRP, despite the positive expectations tied to the ETF.

## Impact on XRP Price

The massive sell-off of 440 million XRP coins within just 30 days has had a noticeable impact on the price of XRP. The sudden influx of supply has driven the price down, highlighting the influence that whale activity can have on the overall market sentiment and price dynamics of XRP.

## Conclusion

As the XRP community eagerly awaits the launch of the XRP ETF, the recent whale sell-off serves as a reminder of the complex interplay between market speculation and investor sentiment. While the long-term implications of this sell-off remain to be seen, it underscores the importance of closely monitoring whale activity for insights into potential market movements. Stay tuned for more updates on XRP news and developments.