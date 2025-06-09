XRP Price Gains 4% Today, But Drop Below $2 is Likely – Here’s Why

## Title: XRP Price Update: 4% Increase Today, Potential Drop Below $2 – Insights and Analysis

### Introduction:

The price of XRP has surged by 4% on June 9, fueled by positive developments within the Ripple ecosystem. Despite this short-term gain, XRP’s value might face a potential downturn below the crucial $2 mark due to ongoing challenges in the market. In this article, we delve into the factors influencing XRP’s price movements and explore the reasons behind the anticipated drop.

### Factors Driving the XRP Price Increase:

– Partnership with Japan’s Web3 Salon contributing to bullish sentiment.

– Positive news across the Ripple ecosystem boosting investor confidence.

### Potential Risks and Obstacles:

#### Constant Rejections at the 50-day SMA:

– Repeated rejections at the 50-day Simple Moving Average signal resistance.

– Price struggle at this level poses a risk of downward movement.

#### Expert Analysis:

– Leading analysts caution against a potential decline to April lows.

– Market experts foresee challenges that could lead XRP to break below the $2 support level.

### Conclusion:

While XRP has experienced a 4% price increase fueled by positive news, the looming threat of a drop below $2 cannot be ignored. Continuous rejections at the 50-day SMA and expert warnings point towards potential downside risks in the near future. Investors and traders should closely monitor these developments to make informed decisions regarding XRP holdings.

*This post was originally published on CoinGape, providing timely insights into the cryptocurrency market dynamics.*