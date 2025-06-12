XRP Price if Ripple Captures 14% of SWIFT Market Share in 5 Years

# Ripple’s Potential Impact on XRP Price

## Introduction

Ripple CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, recently made a bold prediction at the XRP APEX 2025 event in Singapore on June 11. He suggested that XRP’s price could potentially capture 14% of SWIFT’s market share within the next five years. This statement has sparked discussions within the XRP community regarding the implications this could have on the cryptocurrency’s valuation.

## Brad Garlinghouse’s Vision for XRP

At the XRP APEX 2025 event, Brad Garlinghouse shared his optimistic outlook on XRP’s future. He hinted that if Ripple were to secure a significant portion of SWIFT’s market share, it could lead to a substantial increase in the price of XRP. With XRP trading at $2.32 on June 11, 2025, the potential for growth is evident.

## Speculations Within the XRP Community

Garlinghouse’s comments have prompted widespread speculation within the XRP community. Many enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the impact that capturing 14% of SWIFT’s market share could have on XRP’s price trajectory. The prospect of such a development has generated a sense of optimism and excitement among XRP investors.

## Conclusion

The notion of Ripple potentially gaining a significant share of SWIFT’s market dominance has raised intriguing possibilities for the future of XRP. Brad Garlinghouse’s vision for the cryptocurrency indicates a bullish outlook, igniting hope within the XRP community. As the industry evolves and competition intensifies, only time will reveal the extent to which Ripple’s ambitions shape the price of XRP in the coming years.

