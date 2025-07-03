XRP Price Jumps As Ripple Applies for Banking License, Is $3 Next?

## Title: Ripple’s XRP Price Surge: Banking License Application Sparks Optimism

### Introduction

In the realm of cryptocurrency trading, Ripple’s XRP has garnered significant interest once again as bullish traders drive its price up by 3.75% to hit $2.27 on July 3. What has fueled this surge in XRP price and what could lie ahead for this digital asset?

### Ripple’s Banking License Application Sparks Optimism

#### Ripple’s Recent Performance

Ripple’s XRP has seen a positive uptrend, thanks to recent news of Ripple’s pursuit for a banking license. This move by Ripple has not only stirred investor optimism but has also set the stage for potential price gains in XRP.

#### Potential Impact on XRP Price

If Ripple successfully secures a banking license, it could herald a new era for XRP, potentially pushing its price even higher. The increased adoption of the RLUSD stablecoin could further bolster the value of XRP in the crypto market.

### Conclusion

The current market dynamics surrounding Ripple’s XRP reflect a renewed sense of optimism among traders, driven by Ripple’s endeavor to obtain a banking license. As the cryptocurrency landscape continues to evolve, the path to $3 for XRP may not be far off, with potential price rallies on the horizon.

#### Source: [CoinGape](insert link)