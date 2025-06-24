XRP Price Prediction as Ripple Co-Founder Breaks 14-Year Silence

# XRP Price Soars as Ripple Co-Founder Returns After 14 Years

## Introduction

The resurgence of Ripple co-founder after a long hiatus has breathed new life into the XRP market, propelling the price to a significant increase. This event, combined with other key factors, has set the stage for an optimistic outlook on XRP’s future performance.

## Ripple Co-Founder’s Comeback Sparks XRP Rally

In a surprising turn of events, Ripple co-founder made a comeback after 14 years of silence, injecting fresh momentum into the XRP market. This resurgence acted as a catalyst, leading to a notable 7% gain in XRP’s price on Monday.

## XRP Rebounds Off $2 Mark for the Ninth Time

The recent price surge of XRP coincided with the cryptocurrency bouncing off the key psychological level of $2 for the ninth time since December 1, 2024. This consistent resilience demonstrates the strong support for XRP within the market.

## Factors Driving XRP’s Performance

While the return of the Ripple co-founder has certainly played a crucial role in XRP’s recent price increase, other factors are also contributing to its upward momentum. Bitcoin’s recovery, along with macroeconomic and geopolitical influences, are adding further complexity to the market dynamics.

## Conclusion

The XRP price prediction remains optimistic following the Ripple co-founder’s long-awaited comeback and the continued resilience of XRP in the face of market fluctuations. As the market continues to evolve, investors are keeping a close eye on these developments to anticipate future trends in the XRP market.

