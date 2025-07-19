XRP Price Prediction- Bulls Target $17 Next As Active Addresses Surge 41% And Open Interest Hits ATH

## Introduction

In the world of cryptocurrency, XRP has experienced a significant surge in price, with bulls setting their sights on reaching $17. This surge comes as active addresses see a remarkable 41% increase and open interest hits an all-time high (ATH). Let’s delve deeper into this exciting development.

### XRP Price Soars

XRP’s price has seen an impressive upswing on July 18, climbing by 7% within a 24-hour period. The digital asset is currently trading at $3.43, backed by substantial daily trading volumes of $23 billion. This surge reflects the growing interest in XRP within the market.

### Rising Market Interest

The increased market interest in XRP has been instrumental in propelling its value beyond a significant resistance level that had previously hindered noteworthy price advances. This bullish momentum demonstrates the growing confidence and demand for XRP.

### Active Addresses Surge

A noteworthy aspect of XRP’s recent performance is the remarkable surge in active addresses, which has seen a substantial 41% increase. This surge indicates a heightened level of user engagement and activity within the XRP network, contributing to its price growth.

### All-Time High Open Interest

Moreover, XRP has witnessed a surge in open interest, reaching an all-time high (ATH). The heightened level of open interest signifies a strong sentiment among traders and investors, further fueling the positive price action of XRP.

## Conclusion

As XRP continues its upward trajectory, with bulls eyeing a target of $17, the surging active addresses and record open interest levels underscore the growing confidence in the digital asset. The market’s increasing interest and engagement with XRP bode well for its future price prospects, heralding a promising outlook for this popular cryptocurrency.