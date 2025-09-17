XRP Price Prediction: Market Longs Surge to 78% as VivoPower Launches Treasury Expansion

# XRP Price Prediction: Market Longs Surge to 78% with VivoPower Treasury Expansion

In recent developments, the XRP price has attracted considerable interest, fueled by a synergy of technical and institutional factors. Amidst a landscape of uncertainty in the broader market, XRP has exhibited consistent activity, prompting speculation about its future trajectory.

## VivoPower Launches Treasury Expansion, Strengthening Corporate Interest in XRP

A notable event that has stirred the XRP ecosystem is the treasury expansion initiated by VivoPower. This strategic move underscores the growing appeal of XRP among corporate entities, signaling a broader trend towards accumulation and utilization of the digital asset.

## XRP Price Forecast: Momentum Building Towards $4 Target

Considering the current market dynamics and the heightened interest in XRP, the question arises – can the bulls propel the price towards the coveted $4 mark? With market longs surging to 78%, there is an increasing optimism surrounding the potential for a substantial price breakout.

## The Road Ahead for XRP Price Action

As XRP continues to navigate through the complexities of the market, investors and analysts remain vigilant, analyzing every turn in the price trajectory. The interplay between technical indicators and institutional developments will likely influence the direction in which XRP heads next.

## Conclusion

The convergence of technical and institutional factors has set the stage for an intriguing period for the XRP ecosystem. With VivoPower’s treasury expansion adding a new dimension to corporate engagement with XRP, the market sentiment is poised for a potential upswing. As investors await further developments, the XRP price prediction remains a topic of intense speculation and analysis within the cryptocurrency community.