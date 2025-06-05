XRP Price Risks 19% Crash Amid Inverted Cup and Handle Pattern – Is $1.71 Next?

## Introduction

In the realm of cryptocurrency, XRP’s price faces a potential risk of a 19% crash as it exhibits a bearish inverted cup and handle pattern. Investors are looking closely at the critical support levels, contemplating whether the price could plunge below $2 and revisit $1.71. Despite the technical indicators suggesting a downward trend, there seems to be a divergence in sentiment within the social sphere, with growing hype surrounding XRP.

### Understanding the Situation

XRP’s price has been under scrutiny due to the formation of an inverted cup and handle pattern, signaling a potential bearish trend. This pattern typically indicates a reversal of the current uptrend, with the possibility of a significant price decline. Market analysts and traders are closely monitoring the critical support levels to gauge the likelihood of XRP dropping below $2 and potentially hitting $1.71.

#### Technical Analysis vs. Social Sentiment

While the technical analysis paints a bearish picture for XRP’s price, social sentiment surrounding the cryptocurrency tells a slightly different story. Despite the looming risks of a crash, there seems to be a growing hype and divergence in sentiment within the community. This implies that while the charts may show a downward trajectory, the social dynamics and sentiment towards XRP are still positive and optimistic.

### Conclusion

In conclusion, the article sheds light on the potential risks faced by XRP as it grapples with the formation of an inverted cup and handle pattern, which could lead to a 19% price crash. However, amidst the technical concerns, there is a notable divergence in social sentiment, indicating a sense of optimism and hype surrounding the cryptocurrency. Investors and traders will need to closely monitor the critical support levels to determine whether XRP can withstand the impending market challenges.