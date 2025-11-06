XRP Price Surges 7% as Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Reveals 2026 Plans

# XRP Price Surges 7% Following Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse’s 2026 Plans

## Introduction

In a recent development at the 2025 Ripple Swell event, XRP’s price witnessed an impressive surge of over 7%. This surge came as a result of Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse’s announcement of significant plans for the year 2026.

## Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse’s Statements at Ripple Swell Event

At the event, Brad Garlinghouse highlighted the remarkable progress Ripple has made, describing the achievement as “finishing strong.” Among the notable announcements made were the successful raising of $500 million at a valuation of $40 billion. Furthermore, strategic partnerships with major players in the industry, including Mastercard and Gemini, were revealed, signaling an exciting future for Ripple.

## Focus on Innovation and Growth

Garlinghouse’s emphasis on innovative products such as Prime brokerage indicates Ripple’s commitment to staying at the forefront of the digital asset landscape. These advancements are poised to revolutionize the industry and solidify Ripple’s position as a key player in the market.

## Conclusion

As XRP experiences a positive upswing in its price following Brad Garlinghouse’s revelations for 2026, the future looks promising for Ripple and its investors. With strategic partnerships, innovative products, and a strong vision for growth, Ripple is set to make significant waves in the digital asset realm.

*This post was first published on CoinGape.*