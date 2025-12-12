XRP Price Target $3 as Spot ETFs Continue to See Inflows

## Introduction

In the world of cryptocurrencies, XRP price has shown resilience by staying above the $2 mark despite recent market fluctuations. This article delves into the latest developments surrounding XRP price as it aims for a target of $3 amidst the growing inflows in Spot ETFs.

### XRP Price Stability at $2

XRP price has maintained its position above the $2 mark, signaling a slight recovery from recent market dips. The cryptocurrency continues to consolidate near its support level, showing signs of stability amidst market uncertainties.

### Recent Price Movement

Over the past 24 hours, XRP price saw a 2% increase, reaching $2.04. This uptick comes as the overall cryptocurrency market shows signs of recovery following a 9% drop within the last month. Bitcoin price has also surged, surpassing the $92,000 mark after a 3% increase.

## XRP Price Outlook: Aiming for $3 Target

As Spot ETFs continue to attract significant inflows, XRP price is setting its sights on reaching $3 in the near future. The growing interest in cryptocurrencies and the influx of funds into these investment vehicles are driving positive sentiment around XRP’s potential price trajectory.

## Conclusion

Despite market fluctuations, XRP price remains steady above $2, with a target of $3 within reach. The momentum in Spot ETF inflows contributes to the optimistic outlook for XRP’s price performance. Investors and enthusiasts are closely monitoring these developments as the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve.