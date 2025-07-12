XRP Set for Big Week as ProShares ETF Launches July 18

## Introduction

Exciting news for XRP enthusiasts as the ProShares XRP ETF is gearing up for a significant launch on July 18. This ETF has received the green light and is set to make a market debut amidst XRP’s upward trajectory. Read on to learn more about this upcoming event.

### ProShares XRP ETF Launch Date Confirmed

The ProShares XRP ETF is poised for a major milestone as it secures a spot on the widely recognized DTCC platform, paving the way for its official launch on July 18. Market watchers are anticipating a flurry of activity as investors gear up to engage with this new investment opportunity in the world of cryptocurrency.

#### ProShares XRP ETF Approval

Asset management firm ProShares has cemented July 18, 2025, as the official launch date of the much-anticipated XRP ETF, following the necessary regulatory approvals. This move underscores the growing acceptance and adoption of digital assets in traditional financial markets, marking a significant step forward for XRP within the investment landscape.

### Conclusion

As the ProShares XRP ETF prepares to enter the market on July 18, the cryptocurrency community is abuzz with anticipation. This launch aligns strategically with the momentum building around XRP, promising a dynamic week ahead for investors and enthusiasts alike. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting development in the world of cryptocurrencies.