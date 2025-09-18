XRP, SHIB, HBAR Among 15 to Get Faster Crypto ETF Approval Under SEC’s New Rule

# Revamped Article for WordPress

## Introduction

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has recently greenlit proposed changes in regulations that facilitate quicker approval processes for cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This development opens the door for popular assets like XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Hedera (HBAR) to potentially be included in ETFs sooner than expected.

## US SEC Passes Generic Listing for Faster Crypto ETF Approval

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has taken a significant step by approving amendments to implement standard listing criteria for crypto ETFs that are filed under the commodity rule by major securities exchanges like Nasdaq. This move is set to streamline the approval process for a range of cryptocurrencies, ultimately aiming to enhance accessibility and diversification in the crypto investment landscape.

### Benefits for XRP, SHIB, HBAR, and More

XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Hedera (HBAR) are notable names among the 12 to 15 cryptocurrencies that stand to benefit from this new rule, potentially fast-tracking their inclusion in ETF offerings. This development signals a positive shift towards a more inclusive and efficient regulatory environment for cryptocurrency investment products.

## Conclusion

The recent SEC approval of generic listing standards for crypto ETFs signifies a significant leap forward in the regulation and acceptance of digital assets within traditional investment frameworks. With assets like XRP, SHIB, and HBAR now positioned for quicker ETF approval, investors can anticipate increased opportunities for diversified and streamlined exposure to the cryptocurrency market. This regulatory update is poised to shape the future of cryptocurrency investments and pave the way for a more accessible and dynamic investment landscape.