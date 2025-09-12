XRP, Solana, HBAR ETFs by Fidelity and Canary Gain DTCC Listing

“`html

XRP, Solana, HBAR ETFs Listed on DTCC Website

Exciting news for crypto enthusiasts as Fidelity’s Solana ETF, Canary’s HBAR ETF, and Canary’s XRP ETF have been officially listed on the DTCC website. This development sheds light on the growing interest and acceptance of cryptocurrency in the traditional financial landscape.

ETF Approval Clarification

It’s important to note that while the listing on the DTCC website is a significant step, it does not equate to regulatory approval for these ETFs. Industry experts stress that the decision on ETF approvals ultimately rests with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The presence of Fidelity’s Solana ETF, Canary’s HBAR ETF, and XRP ETF by Canary on the DTCC website signals a shift towards mainstream adoption of digital assets. This move further strengthens the legitimacy and viability of cryptocurrencies in the investment world.

The article was originally published on CoinGape.

**Conclusion:**

In conclusion, the listing of XRP, Solana, and HBAR ETFs on the DTCC website marks a significant milestone in the integration of cryptocurrencies into traditional financial systems. While the DTCC listing is a positive indication of progress, regulatory approval from the SEC remains the key hurdle for these ETFs to fully enter the market. With major financial institutions like Fidelity and Canary embracing digital assets, the future of cryptocurrency investments is looking brighter than ever.