XRP Supply in Profit Hits Lowest Level Since Nov 2024 Despite Price Gains: Glassnode

## Introduction

Glassnode, a blockchain analytics firm, has reported a significant development regarding XRP’s circulating supply. Recent on-chain data indicates that the supply of XRP has dropped to its lowest level since November 2024, even as the price of XRP has seen gains. This situation could potentially leave many recent investors stuck with holdings bought at higher price levels. Let’s delve deeper into the details of this report.

### XRP Supply Depletion Signals Potential Investor Traps

Glassnode’s latest findings have shed light on the diminishing supply of XRP, despite the recent price appreciation. This imbalance in supply and price performance highlights a crucial aspect that could impact investors who entered the market at elevated price points.

#### New Influx of Investors at Risk

With the circulating supply of XRP hitting a low unseen since November 2024, a significant portion of the investor base may find themselves in an unfavorable situation. This scenario suggests that newcomers who bought XRP amidst its recent price gains might be facing potential losses due to the dwindling supply metrics.

### Glassnode’s Insights on XRP Supply Dynamics

The data provided by Glassnode offers valuable insights into the current state of XRP’s supply dynamics. By analyzing these metrics, investors and enthusiasts can gain a better understanding of the market conditions and potential risks associated with the cryptocurrency.

## Conclusion

The recent revelations regarding XRP’s supply depletion coincide with price gains, painting a complex picture for investors. As the circulating supply of XRP reaches historic lows, it serves as a cautionary indication for those who entered the market at higher price points. Keeping a close eye on the evolving supply metrics and market dynamics will be essential for navigating the XRP landscape effectively.