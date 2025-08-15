XRP whales buy 120 million tokens amid $10B market cap wipeout

# XRP Whales Increase Holdings Amid Market Cap Decline

## Introduction

XRP, one of the top cryptocurrencies, experienced significant whale accumulation amidst a $10 billion market cap loss. This article explores the implications of this aggressive accumulation in the context of broader market sentiments.

## XRP Whales’ Strategic Moves

Data analysis by on-chain expert Ali Martinez reveals that large entities, known as whales, acquired around 120 million XRP on August 15 alone. This activity coincided with a notable drop in XRP’s market capitalization, which plummeted by $10 billion within a 24-hour period. Despite this decline, XRP’s fully diluted valuation remains high at $308.31 billion, indicating sustained long-term expectations.

## Market Cap Contraction and Price Fluctuations

XRP’s market cap shrunk from $193.85 billion to $182.85 billion within a day, reflecting an overall downturn in the cryptocurrency market. The token’s spot prices also decreased by 7.91% to $3.08 during this period. While the recent market turmoil led to a $15 billion reduction in XRP’s market cap from its peak, the FDV-to-market cap ratio signals potential for growth in the future.

## Institutional-Style Accumulation Trends

The recent uptick in whale buying activity follows a prior accumulation of 320 million XRP over 72 hours. In total, large holders have absorbed approximately 440 million XRP, valued at around $3.8 billion, in less than a week. Such concentrated accumulation patterns have historically led to medium-term trend reversals in the market, especially when accompanied by declining exchange reserves and tightening liquidity levels.

## Long-Term Valuation and Liquidity Conditions

XRP’s current market dynamics suggest that the market is still factoring in future supply releases and adoption prospects. However, the recent decline in liquidity, coupled with retail outflows, points towards the need for sustained whale support to drive significant upside momentum in the immediate term.

## Conclusion

XRP’s recent fluctuation in market cap and price has drawn attention to the strategic moves of whales in the cryptocurrency space. The analysis of their accumulation patterns provides insight into potential market trends and the importance of liquidity dynamics in shaping XRP’s price action.

