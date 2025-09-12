XRP Whales Dump 40M Coins Despite ETF Anticipation, Here’s Why

XRP Whales Offload 40 Million Coins Amid ETF Speculation

Introduction

The cryptocurrency market is buzzing with excitement over the upcoming launch of the REX-Osprey XTP ETF and the possible approval of other XRP ETFs in the following month. Despite this anticipation, recent data reveals that XRP whales are moving in the opposite direction, choosing to sell off a significant amount of their holdings.

XRP Whales Turn Bearish

According to on-chain data from Santiment, XRP whales, defined as those holding between 10 million to 100 million XRP, have collectively disposed of a staggering 40 million XRP coins. This unexpected behavior has raised eyebrows within the crypto community, especially given the optimistic outlook surrounding the potential ETF developments.

Reasons behind the Sell-Off

While the exact motives behind the whale sell-off remain unclear, some speculations suggest that these large holders may be skeptical about the actual impact of the ETFs on XRP’s price. It’s possible that they are taking advantage of the current market sentiment to realize profits or to hedge against potential downside risks.

Conclusion

As the market eagerly awaits the launch of the REX-Osprey XTP ETF and the upcoming decisions on XRP ETF approvals, the recent actions of XRP whales serve as a reminder of the unpredictability of the cryptocurrency space. Despite the general optimism prevailing among investors, it’s essential to stay informed about all market trends and movements to make well-informed decisions. Keeping an eye on whale activities can provide valuable insights into the overall market sentiment and potential price movements.

This post was originally published on CoinGape, highlighting the intriguing juxtaposition of whale behavior against the backdrop of ETF anticipation in the XRP market.