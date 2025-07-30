## Introduction:

Ripple CTO, David Schwartz, sheds light on the pivotal role of XRP as the chosen currency for facilitating international payments. This explanation aims to dispel any doubts regarding the potential impact of RLUSD stablecoin on XRP’s significance within the Ripple ecosystem.

## XRP’s Superiority in Bridging International Payments

### Neutrality and Liquidity

Ripple’s CTO, David Schwartz, advocates for XRP’s positioning as the primary bridge currency for international transactions. He emphasizes the inherent advantages of XRP, including its neutrality and liquidity, which distinguished it from alternative options.

### Dismissing Concerns Over RLUSD

Schwartz’s assertion provides clarity on why XRP remains the preferred mode for bridging international payments, despite the emergence of RLUSD. By highlighting the specific strengths of XRP, he addresses any apprehensions regarding its future role within Ripple operations.

## Financial Expert’s Perspective

### Andrei Jikh’s Inquiry

Renowned Financial YouTuber, Andrei Jikh, expressed curiosity regarding XRP’s sustained prominence in the domain of international payments. His inquiry reflects the broader interest surrounding XRP’s relevance in the evolving landscape of digital currencies.

## Conclusion:

As Ripple’s CTO elucidates, XRP’s distinct qualities propel its status as the premier bridge currency over RLUSD. This reaffirmation underscores XRP’s enduring significance and resilience in facilitating seamless international transactions within the Ripple network.

**The post XRP Will Remain Bridge Currency Over RLUSD, Ripple CTO Explains appeared first on CoinGape.**