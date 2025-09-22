XRP’s DeFi Utility Expands With Launch of Liquid Staking Token ‘mXRP’

## XRP’s DeFi Utility Enhanced Through Liquid Staking Token ‘mXRP’

### Introduction

The utility of XRP in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space has been significantly expanded with the recent launch of the liquid staking token ‘mXRP’. This innovative token has been introduced through a collaboration between tokenization platform Midas, Interop Labs, and Axelar. By leveraging mXRP, token holders now have the opportunity to earn yields of up to 8%, further enhancing the value proposition of XRP within the DeFi ecosystem.

### Partnership with Midas, Interop Labs, and Axelar

Midas, Interop Labs, and Axelar have joined forces to introduce the liquid staking token ‘mXRP’. This strategic partnership aims to bring additional utility to the XRP token by enabling users to stake their holdings and earn attractive returns on their investment. By launching mXRP, the collaborative effort seeks to cater to the growing demand for innovative DeFi solutions within the XRP community.

### Benefits of mXRP

The introduction of mXRP has opened up new avenues for XRP token holders to participate in the DeFi landscape. With the potential to earn yields of up to 8%, users can now maximize the value of their XRP holdings by engaging in staking activities. This not only provides an opportunity for passive income generation but also contributes to the overall liquidity and utility of XRP in the DeFi ecosystem.

### Impact on XRP’s Utility

The launch of the liquid staking token ‘mXRP’ marks a significant milestone in enhancing XRP’s utility within the DeFi space. This development comes on the heels of the introduction of the first XRP-backed stablecoin, which has further boosted the altcoin’s utility and market appeal. The growing range of DeFi applications and offerings associated with XRP is a testament to the increasing adoption and recognition of XRP as a valuable asset in the digital finance landscape.

### Conclusion

In conclusion, the introduction of the liquid staking token ‘mXRP’ represents a positive step towards expanding the utility and value proposition of XRP within the DeFi ecosystem. Through strategic partnerships and innovative solutions, XRP continues to solidify its position as a prominent player in the evolving landscape of decentralized finance. The launch of mXRP underscores the ongoing efforts to provide XRP token holders with enhanced opportunities for participation and yield generation in the DeFi space, paving the way for a more robust and dynamic XRP ecosystem.

#### Source: CoinGape