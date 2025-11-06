## Title: Zcash (ZEC) Price Surges 20% with Arthur Hayes Predicting Further Growth

### Introduction:

Zcash (ZEC) has experienced a remarkable surge of over 20% on Thursday, adding to its already impressive rally of over 1000% in just a month. Amidst a challenging market environment, Zcash stands out as a top-performing digital asset. The co-founder of BitMEX, Arthur Hayes, has shared his bullish price target for Zcash, suggesting that the cryptocurrency’s upward momentum may continue.

### Zcash (ZEC) Rally Continues:

The surge in Zcash’s price on Thursday marks a significant milestone in its astonishing rally, defying market trends and demonstrating strong investor interest in the privacy-focused coin. With a record-breaking surge of over 1000% within a short period, Zcash has emerged as a standout performer in the volatile crypto market.

### Arthur Hayes’s Bold Prediction:

Billionaire crypto entrepreneur Arthur Hayes has expressed confidence in Zcash’s future growth potential and has shared his bold price target for the cryptocurrency. Hayes’ optimism about Zcash’s prospects further reinforces the positive sentiment surrounding the digital asset, providing investors with additional reassurance.

### Conclusion:

As Zcash (ZEC) continues to soar in price, driven by investor enthusiasm and market dynamics, Arthur Hayes’s positive outlook on the cryptocurrency’s prospects adds to the excitement surrounding its future. With a strong performance in the face of market challenges, Zcash remains one of the top contenders in the digital asset landscape, poised for further growth and success.

(Note: This rewritten content follows a structured format suitable for WordPress, incorporating headings for better organization and readability while maintaining the original article’s key points and emphasis on Zcash’s price surge and Arthur Hayes’s price target prediction.)