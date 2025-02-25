ZIGChain strengthens its validator network with support from DWF Labs, PureVPN, and other partners

### Introduction

ZIGChain, a blockchain platform, has seen a significant surge in its native token, ZIG, thanks to strategic partnerships and a growing network of validators. Notably, the support from DWF Labs, PureVPN, and other key partners has played a crucial role in ZIGChain’s success.

### ZIGChain’s Growth and Network Strengthening Efforts

ZIGChain’s native token, ZIG, has experienced a remarkable 20% surge since mid-January, showcasing a 200% increase over the past year amid a challenging period for the wider cryptocurrency industry. This growth can be attributed to a series of strategic moves and partnerships, as well as the continuous expansion of ZIGChain’s validator network.

### Enhancing the Validator Network

#### DWF Labs’ Support

DWF Labs, a prominent crypto venture capital firm, has emerged as a key validator for ZIGChain with a stake of 3,000,000 ZIG tokens. Their involvement extends beyond validation, as they have also contributed to the ZIGStake program and supported the ZIGChain Ecosystem Fund with a significant backing.

#### PureVPN Partnership

Joining the validator network, PureVPN brings its cybersecurity expertise and a user base exceeding 2 million to bolster ZIGChain’s security protocols and global presence. The partnership aims to enhance network security and facilitate further growth for ZIGChain.

#### Increasing Validator Ecosystem

Through the launch of its testnet, ZIGChain has taken a significant step in advancing its Layer-1 (L1) blockchain development. Moreover, influential figures such as Crypto Ed and institutional backers like Stasher Capital have joined as validators to strengthen network security and promote decentralized governance.

#### Additional Partnerships and Support

Partnerships with entities like Range, a blockchain security platform, further fortify ZIGChain’s validator network. Additionally, having experienced entrepreneur Matt Morgan as an advisor adds valuable insights to ZIGChain’s strategic direction.

### Conclusion

The collective efforts of validators, partners, and supporters have propelled ZIGChain’s growth and success in the crypto space. By fostering a robust validator network and forging key partnerships, ZIGChain continues to solidify its position as a leading blockchain platform for wealth generation.

*This article was originally published on Finbold.*