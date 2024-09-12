3DOS to Unveil Decentralized “3D Printing Ride-Sharing” Platform on Sui

In Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, on September 12th, 2024, 3DOS has selected Sui as its exclusive blockchain partner to fuel its global decentralized peer-to-peer manufacturing network. Sui, a cutting-edge Layer 1 blockchain, has joined forces with 3DOS, a top innovator in decentralized manufacturing, in a strategic alliance aimed at resolving coordination issues prevalent in the $15.6 trillion global manufacturing market. This partnership combines 3DOS’s vast network of 3D printers, manufacturers, and customers with Sui’s advanced decentralized blockchain technologies. By utilizing Sui’s zkLogin technology, onboarding new users for 3DOS will be seamless, allowing millions of individuals to access the service through traditional social accounts like Google or Twitch.

Before partnering with Sui, the founders of 3DOS successfully pioneered one of the world’s initial 3D printing operating systems, achieving impressive results with over 500,000 users, 4.2 million parts manufactured, and support for over 15 million CAD designs in 120+ countries. Major clients such as John Deere, Google, MIT, and NASA are currently transitioning onto the network developed by 3DOS on Sui.

The collaboration enhances 3DOS by integrating the redundancy, transparency, speed, and flexibility provided by Sui’s leading decentralized technology platform. Both Sui and 3DOS aim to revolutionize the global manufacturing industry by promoting localized production, eliminating operational inefficiencies, and expanding economic opportunities worldwide.

The partnership between Sui and 3DOS holds great promise in advancing manufacturing processes and spurring economic growth and technological innovation. By building a global decentralized manufacturing network, the duo envisions empowering more individuals and businesses to engage in physical goods production. Leveraging smart contracts on Sui, 3DOS streamlines the coordination of supply and demand, achieving near-zero human intervention and promoting scalability while enhancing resource efficiency and supply chain transparency.

For media inquiries, contact Sui Foundation at media@sui.io. The article “3DOS Launching Decentralized “Uber for 3D Printing” on Sui” was originally featured on Finbold.