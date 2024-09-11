Anticipating Bitcoin’s Response to the Federal Reserve’s Interest Rate Reduction

Currently, investors have their attention fixed on the potential Federal Reserve interest rate cut and its implications on major assets like Bitcoin (BTC). The recent drop in Bitcoin’s price below $60,000 is attributed to concerns about the overall economy’s well-being. Experts are considering the rate cuts as a possible game-changing move, especially given the fears of a recession.

A cryptocurrency trading specialist known as Trading Shot outlined potential scenarios for Bitcoin in a recent TradingView post, focusing on the correlation between the Global Liquidity Index (GLI) and Bitcoin’s price trends. The GLI represents projections monitoring major central banks such as the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, People’s Bank of China, Bank of Japan, and Bank of England.

Analysis suggests that when central banks reduce interest rates, they inject more money into the economy, leading to currency devaluation. This results in increased access to loans, boosting spending and investment capacities for both individuals and corporations. Historically, riskier assets like cryptocurrencies tend to increase in value with growing liquidity.

The expert highlighted instances where significant breakouts in the GLI preceded Bitcoin rallies. Breakouts in liquidity levels shaped resistance zones that, when surpassed, initiated bullish cycles for Bitcoin in past years. Conversely, when liquidity dropped, it led to bear cycles for Bitcoin, with clear resistance zones hindering further rallies.

By analyzing chart patterns, it is observed that the GLI is forming a wedge pattern with lower highs acting as resistance. A breakout above this pattern could potentially trigger a parabolic rally for Bitcoin, akin to earlier bull runs. Key price levels to monitor for Bitcoin include $68,000 as an initial target and potentially reaching a new all-time high of $150,000, with a long-term scenario pointing towards $350,000 contingent on sustained liquidity increases and favorable market conditions.

In conclusion, Bitcoin’s performance is closely tied to macroeconomic factors, with the ongoing focus on the Federal Reserve interest rate cut and how it might impact the cryptocurrency’s reaction to the Consumer Price Index. Notably, U.S. inflation has slightly eased, but remains above the target rate. The current trading price for Bitcoin stands at $56,662 with slight corrections within the last 24 hours. To embark on a parabolic rally post rate cuts, Bitcoin must overcome existing resistance levels and reclaim the $60,000 mark, seen as a foundation for potential new gains.