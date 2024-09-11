The US Federal Reserve is ready to decrease interest rates, potentially sparking the upcoming surge in cryptocurrencies.

August’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) was mostly as expected, but the monthly core CPI rose by 0.3% rather than the anticipated 0.2%.

The recently released inflation figures don’t change market expectations of a 25 basis points rate cut at the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on September 18th, set to inject fresh capital into the US stock and crypto markets.

Smart money investors are already investing in assets like Bitcoin, Solana, and emerging low-cap tokens such as Memebet Token and Crypto All-Stars.

Bitcoin’s future looks promising with decreasing inflation levels in the US, potentially leading to the start of quantitative easing by the Federal Reserve.

Market indicators suggest an 87% probability of a 25 basis points rate cut and a 13% chance of a 50 basis points cut.

A 50 basis point cut could trigger a significant market rally, and even without it in September, there is potential for rate cuts in the later FOMC meetings this year.

Experts are optimistic about Bitcoin’s future, with projections of hitting $90,000, especially if certain events like a presidential victory occur.

The next crypto bull market is anticipated to be driven by altcoins, with Solana being favored among top-performing ones.

New coins like Memebet Token and Crypto All-Stars are gaining attention and investments, showing potential for significant returns.

Innovations like Memebet Casino and MemeVault by Crypto All-Stars are introducing unique features, attracting investors.

Crypto projects like Memebet Token and Crypto All-Stars are generating enthusiasm, considered by some as potential 100x gain coins.

The growing interest in innovative altcoins like Crypto All-Stars is evident, with predictions indicating high returns for investors.

Investors are eyeing potential opportunities in low-cap gems like Crypto All-Stars for substantial gains.

Source: Finbold.