CEO of Real Vision and Wine Aficionado Raoul Pal joins dVIN Labs Board of Directors

In New York City on September 11th, 2024, dVIN Labs, the creators of the dVIN protocol, made an exciting announcement appointing Raoul Pal, the Co-Founder & CEO of Real Vision and a dedicated wine enthusiast, to their board of directors. David Garrett, the Co-Founder & CEO of dVIN Labs, expressed his enthusiasm for the appointment, highlighting Raoul’s unwavering support for dVIN and shared commitment to revolutionizing the wine industry through blockchain technology. Raoul Pal’s extensive network, wine passion, and expertise in financial technology make him an ideal candidate to help unlock the vast potential of the $1 trillion wine asset class.

Before the official launch of the dVIN protocol, Raoul Pal had been actively involved as a member of Club dVIN, an original wine club where early adopters like him played a crucial role in shaping the unique experience offered by the dVIN protocol. With his longstanding connection to the community, Raoul Pal and his network of RealVision ProCrypto members were granted exclusive access to initiatives like the Cellar Challenge, allowing them to earn points by tokenizing wine bottles from their personal collections.

Raoul Pal, renowned as a business cycle economist, investment strategist, and economic historian, as well as the host of Raoul Pal – The Journey Man on YouTube, expressed his honor in joining dVIN Labs as a board member. Leveraging his extensive business experience, wine passion, and crypto industry network, Raoul Pal looks forward to contributing to dVIN’s efforts in tokenizing the wine asset class.

With his remarkable leadership background and belief in integrating the $1 trillion wine asset class into the digital realm, Raoul Pal will play a pivotal role on the dVIN board. In an upcoming event, David Garrett will host an Ask Me Anything session on X Spaces with Raoul Pal on September 16th, 2024, focusing on wine bottle tokenization and the global wine club.

As for Raoul Pal’s background, he is the CEO of Real Vision and the Global Macro Investor, having predicted the mortgage crisis of 2008-2009 and serving in executive roles at Goldman Sachs. He co-founded Exponential Age Asset Management and is a board member of the Sui Foundation.

dVIN Labs, the masterminds behind the dVIN protocol, aim to bring the $1 trillion wine asset class onto the blockchain by combining data, DePIN, and tokenization. Their protocol rewards wine enthusiasts for their activity and loyalty while helping winemakers enhance consumer relationships. For more information on dVIN Labs and the dVIN Protocol, visit their website.