Check Out Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Recent Stock Bet Performance

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a United States representative from Georgia, is actively involved in stock trading, mirroring Nancy Pelosi, a colleague from California. With increasing congressional participation in the stock market, concerns about potential insider information misuse persist. Despite making recent trades, Greene has experienced losses, with an average loss of around 23% in her four recent purchases.

One of Greene’s recent investments in cybersecurity company CrowdStrike resulted in a 34% loss, possibly raising conflict of interest questions due to her oversight of the technology industry. Another investment in ASML Holdings, known for its semiconductor involvement, saw a 25% drop since purchase. Additionally, Greene’s investment in Nvidia, a semiconductor giant, coincided with a period of market decline, with a 15.88% drop in value. Lastly, her stake in Applied Materials, a semiconductor supplier, has also decreased by 18%.

Questions arise about Greene’s trading choices as market volatility persists. The post highlights the risks associated with stock trading and emphasizes that investing is speculative and involves risks to capital.