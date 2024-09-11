Check out the update on Marjorie Taylor Greene’s recent stock bets!

In the realm of stock trading, American congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia has been notably involved, mirroring the actions of her colleague Nancy Pelosi from California, according to recent data. Greene’s increased stock purchases amidst Congressional participation in the market have raised concerns about the potential use of insider information.

Despite her active trading, Greene has experienced losses, with an analysis showing an average loss of approximately 23% from her four recent transactions. For instance, her investment in cybersecurity company CrowdStrike resulted in a 34% loss, a move that raised conflict of interest questions due to the company’s involvement in cybersecurity operations for the Department of Defense, an area overseen by Greene’s House subcommittee.

Another investment in semiconductor company ASML Holdings saw Greene facing a 25% loss post-purchase, as the market scrutinized her moves in light of ASML’s position in the semiconductor sector. Furthermore, her investment in Nvidia, a significant player in artificial intelligence, coincided with a bearish period for the stock due to various economic concerns and a looming antitrust investigation.

Lastly, Greene’s stake in semiconductor supplier Applied Materials also resulted in an 18% loss, even as the company attracted investor interest for its role in developing systems for semiconductor production, particularly in AI applications. As Greene navigates the volatile market, observers ponder whether she will continue her trend of active trading, especially as stock trading proves to be a lucrative avenue for politicians.