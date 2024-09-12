We have recently compiled a collection featuring the top defensive stocks as outlined by Reddit. In this piece, we will explore the position of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in comparison to other defensive stock options.

Traditionally, September proves to be a challenging month for the markets, but with the widely anticipated rate cut, the landscape for 2024 could take a different turn. The current market setting remains turbulent, with fluctuations in different sectors. For risk-averse investors, turning to defensive stocks appears to be a prudent move in the current scenario.

According to Co-Chief Investment Strategist at John Hancock Investment Management, Emily Roland, who shared insights in an interview on Yahoo Finance on September 7, the recent job report for September holds significance for financial markets. Despite adding only 142,000 jobs in August, Roland expressed confidence in the overall economic outlook. She emphasized the impact of NVIDIA on the market’s condition, hinting at the potential influence of other industry giants such as Broadcom. Roland suggested that any increase over 50 basis points could indicate insider knowledge at the Federal Reserve beyond public awareness.

Furthermore, Roland highlighted the gradual economic deceleration in the US, cautioning about incomplete economic data contributing to uncertainties in foreseeing short and long-term economic outcomes. She advised investors to opt for quality stocks characterized by strong balance sheets, high cash reserves, and robust return on equity rates to mitigate risks in the market. Roland specifically raised concerns about mega-cap tech stocks due to valuation issues, recommending exploration of other quality sectors like healthcare, consumer defensive, and utilities for viable investment opportunities.

The economic conditions in the US were further discussed by Chief Economist at New Century Advisors, Claudia Sahm, during an interview on Yahoo Finance on September 7. Sahm expressed concerns about the insufficient job additions in August, indicating a possibility of a minor recession. She proposed a different path from Roland, suggesting that the Federal Reserve should consider easing policies with potential rate cuts of at least 50 basis points. Sahm underscored the importance of broader economic data beyond just unemployment figures to accurately gauge the risk of a lingering recession.

