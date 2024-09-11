Could Palantir’s stock see political trading activity for the first time?

In the realm of American politics, it is observed that numerous politicians engage in stock trading activities. Surprisingly, none of them have directly purchased Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock thus far. However, this scenario may potentially shift if the shares of Palantir, a significant big data analytics software provider, become part of the S&P 500 index.

Notably, the research suggests that no U.S. politician, with the exception of Ro Khanna, has ever acquired Palantir stock directly. Ro Khanna clarified that the trading activity was carried out by a family member, as noted by the Nancy Pelosi Stock Tracker. The insights shared in an X post on September 10 shed light on this particular aspect.

It is worth mentioning that Finbold’s U.S. Senators stock trading radar, which monitors notable stock trades by American politicians with verified U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) updates, has not detected any politician’s trades involving Palantir stocks in the past year.

Concurrently, Palantir emerges as a strong candidate to be included in the prestigious S&P 500 Index, a market-capitalization-weighted index showcasing 500 leading publicly traded companies in the U.S. Beyond market capitalization, other criteria play a role in determining inclusion within the index.

Palantir fulfills all the essential conditions for S&P 500 inclusion, being a U.S.-based company with a market cap exceeding $68 billion, a public float surpassing 50% of total outstanding shares, high liquidity levels, positive earnings in the latest quarter, and ongoing positive earnings in the preceding four quarters.

Additionally, recent reports indicate that a Bank of America analyst, Mariana Pérez Mora, raised the price target for Palantir shares from $30 to $50. This adjustment reflects the belief that the market has undervalued Palantir’s potential, emphasizing the company’s capacities, technology, and future trajectory amid a prevalent misunderstanding.

Moreover, speculation surrounding Palantir’s involvement in significant operations, such as potentially aiding in locating Osama bin Laden and assisting in apprehending criminals like Mexican drug cartel members and hackers targeting prominent figures, adds to the intrigue surrounding the company.

In terms of stock performance, the current price of Palantir shares is at $34.05, depicting fluctuations in daily, weekly, monthly, and year-to-date periods. As deliberations continue around Palantir’s potential integration into the S&P 500 index, the intrigue amongst U.S. politicians, including figures like Nancy Pelosi, may escalate regarding potential stock investments. Nonetheless, when contemplating investment decisions, conducting thorough research and staying abreast of pertinent news concerning Palantir’s developments, including earnings reports, is advised, given the dynamic nature of the stock market landscape. The message is clear: take proactive steps to be well-informed and exercise caution when investing, acknowledging the intrinsic risks involved.