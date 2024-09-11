Could Trump Media’s Stock Plummet to $10 Prior to the Presidential Election?

Following the recent debate between former President Donald Trump and current U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris for the upcoming United States presidential election, there has been a notable shift in the stock market sentiment. It appears that Harris was perceived as more persuasive than Trump, given the impact on Trump Media (NASDAQ: DJT) stock prices.

After the debate, Trump Media stock experienced a significant downturn, wiping out all previous gains and reaching a new low for 2024. Professional markets trader Steven Spencer described the trading market as “brutal” following these observations shared in an X post on September 11.

The latest data shows that the Trump Media stock price plummeted by 15.62% in a single day, with a weekly decline of 7.53%, a one-month drop of 38.16%, and a year-to-date decrease of 10.89%, currently standing at $15.78.

While Trump’s stock had been recovering steadily after he regained popularity over his rival in prediction markets, recent developments have forced a significant retracement. The rapid decline saw DJT shares drop from $19.91 on September 10 to $15.75 in less than a day, marking a decrease of up to 20.89%.

As Harris gains traction in prediction markets and Trump’s standing diminishes, both candidates are currently at a 49% probability of victory based on information from the cryptocurrency-based platform Polymarket.

The sensitivity of Trump Media stock prices to events surrounding the former president implies that a potential re-election could benefit the stock, although conducting thorough research before investing is crucial.

In light of these developments, there is speculation on whether Trump Media stock may further decline towards $10 before the presidential election in November. It is important to note that investing carries risks and should be approached with caution.