Discover Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Recent Stock Bet Results

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a United States representative from Georgia, is actively involved in stock trading, following in the footsteps of Nancy Pelosi, a colleague from California. Recent data reveals that Greene’s investment decisions have not yielded favorable results, with an average loss of about 23% from her four recent stock purchases. From cybersecurity to semiconductor companies like CrowdStrike and ASML Holdings, Greene has experienced downturns in the stock market. Despite her endeavors, the outcomes have not been in her favor, raising concerns about leveraging insider information. This evaluation of Greene’s trading activities sheds light on the challenges politicians face when delving into the stock market amidst market volatility.