Jim Cramer Advocates Bank of America Upgrade as Ag (ONON) Shifts to Neutral Sell Rating Following Revenue Growth

In a recent segment on Mad Money, Jim Cramer highlighted stocks to watch, including On Holding Ag (NYSE:ONON).

In a recent segment on Mad Money, Jim Cramer highlighted the importance of investing with real money rather than just engaging in simulated stock market games. He emphasized the necessity of opening a genuine investment account, recalling his own experience from 1979 when online accounts were not yet prevalent. Initially having funds in a Mellon Fund account through Fidelity, he opted to open an individual stock account with the same institution.

Reflecting on his early days as an investor, Cramer admitted to lacking a definitive source for stock ideas and turning to trusted publications like Forbes for guidance. An article in Forbes about American Agronomics, a promising orange-growing company in Florida, caught his attention. Despite initial optimism, his investment took a hit when a frost damaged the crops, resulting in a significant loss. Although disheartened by the setback, Cramer drew parallels to the resilience depicted in the movie Trading Places and remained determined to continue learning and investing.

Cramer shared a lesson learned from one of his initial investment experiences, detailing how he sold off shares of one company after a loss to purchase stock in Bobby Brooks, a clothing enterprise recommended by Forbes. Unfortunately, poor financial results from Bobby Brooks led to further losses for Cramer. Despite these setbacks, his modest living circumstances at the time allowed him to swiftly rebuild his portfolio.

During his professional travels, Cramer encountered Bob Evans Farms and subsequently delved into research at the Midtown Manhattan Public Library to analyze the company and its industry peers. This research informed his decision to invest in Bob Evans Farms, a move that proved profitable following a surge in the stock price. Through this experience, Cramer emphasized the importance of fully understanding investments with the mantra “Know what you own”.

Cramer traced his passion for stocks back to childhood, specifically to his curiosity sparked in the fourth grade by the business section of his father’s newspaper. This early exposure to stock tracking and prediction formed the foundation of his enduring enthusiasm for investing.

In analyzing Jim Cramer's Morning Thoughts posts on top stocks to watch, we sorted the selections by hedge fund sentiment to determine the rankings based on hedge fund stakes.

In the context of the stock analysis, the call to upgrade On Holding Ag (NYSE:ONON) from an “underperform” to a “neutral” rating by Bank of America came following strong revenue growth by the sneaker and sports apparel company. Notably, On Holding Ag (NYSE:ONON) witnessed significant increases in net sales and income, reflecting robust momentum particularly in key regions and segments. The company’s commitment to innovation and strategic partnerships bolsters its brand presence and potential for sustained growth.

In addition to reviewing the financial performance of On Holding Ag (NYSE:ONON), insight from Artisan Small Cap Fund underscores the company’s standing as an emerging global athletic sports brand with a focus on performance footwear. The strategic positioning and continued investment in technical know-how and marketing contribute to a positive outlook for On Holding Ag (NYSE:ONON) in the dynamic sportswear market.

