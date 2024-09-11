Kamala Harris tied with Donald Trump in prediction markets following debate

In the recent debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump on September 10, their clash reverberated throughout the financial world, particularly in prediction markets. The general consensus is that Harris outperformed Trump, a sentiment supported by the numbers from Polymarket.

Previously, reports from Finbold indicated that Trump had gained a significant edge over Harris in prediction markets. This was exemplified by Polymarket’s data, which gave Trump a 53% chance of winning between September 4 and 6, while Harris’s odds dropped to as low as 45% during the same period. However, the landscape has since shifted.

In an update on September 11, new data from Polymarket showed that both candidates now stand at an equal 49% chance of winning. This shift could be attributed to the recent presidential debate, where Harris appeared to have dominated the discussion.

Polymarket operates as a trading market where global traders place their bets by purchasing shares. Each winning share pays out one dollar in USDC, with shares priced at around $0.49 for both Trump and Harris as a reflection of their winning chances. This presents favorable odds for traders betting on either candidate.

The presidential debate between Harris and Trump covered a wide array of topics, including legal issues, pandemic responses, inflation, and immigration. The two candidates sparred on matters related to abortion rights, economic policies, and global conflicts, presenting different approaches to key issues. Post-debate, the endorsement from Taylor Swift in favor of Harris could potentially bolster her campaign.

Analysts are now evaluating the debate’s impact on the presidential race, with prediction markets serving as an important gauge of public sentiment. It is important to note that any investment decisions based on this information should be approached with caution, as investing always carries a level of risk.