Marjorie Taylor Greene’s latest stock picks take a hit – Here’s how much she’s lost

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a United States representative from Georgia, is noted for her active involvement in stock trading, a trend that seems to parallel that of fellow Californian congresswoman, Nancy Pelosi. Despite Greene’s increased purchases in the stock market, concerns have arisen regarding potential exploitation of insider information.

However, the outcomes of Greene’s recent trades have not been favorable, with an average loss of around 23% recorded from her four recent stock acquisitions. Notably, her investment in the cybersecurity company CrowdStrike has resulted in a 34% loss, attributed in part to a major IT outage impacting the company’s operations. Similarly, her investments in ASML Holdings, Nvidia, and Applied Materials have also seen declines in value.

While Greene’s stock trading activities have drawn attention, the performance of her investments reflects the challenges of navigating the volatile market. The article highlights the fluctuations in stock prices and the potential risks associated with stock trading.