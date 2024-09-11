Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Recent Stock Bets: A Detailed Look at the Numbers

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a United States representative from Georgia, has been actively trading stocks in Congress, drawing comparisons to Nancy Pelosi, a fellow representative from California. Despite her increased stock purchases, Greene has been facing losses, with an average loss of about 23% on her recent trades. Notably, her investments in companies like CrowdStrike, ASML Holdings, Nvidia, and Applied Materials have not yielded positive returns. The recent stock market involvement by lawmakers like Greene has raised concerns about potential insider trading. Moving forward, it remains to be seen whether Greene will continue to follow this trend amidst the current market volatility.